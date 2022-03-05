Atlantic – TS Bank has partnered for the second year in a row with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic and several other local companies to announce the neighborhood program called AMP. The program focuses on assisting local homeowners with repair and curb-appeal-type projects.
TS Bank originally launched AMP in 2021 to collaborate with local thought leaders, nonprofit organizations and community members to engage in community pride, homeowner projects, and neighborhood block initiatives.
In addition to SHIFT ATL and TS Bank, other contributing sponsors include Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate, Cass Health bringing the grand total to $4,500 awarded.
Project requests in 2021 ranged from landscaping, siding, painting, fencing, driveways, sidewalks, windows, roofing and exterior doors. From the pool of applications, three local homeowners were selected who had experienced various hardships the last several years.
Over 25 volunteers from the area and local contractors helped with the three housing projects. One of these homes, included Jack Wagner who lost his wife and due to financial constrains was unable to complete a patio and deck project. Methaney Construction removed the old sliding patio door, re-studded the exterior wall, insulated the home and then add new siding to the space. Jack then took on the job of fixing up the interior once the contractors were completed.
“SHIFT ATL was really excited to be able to partner with TS Bank again to bring AMP for Neighborhoods back for a second year in Atlantic," said SHIFT ATL Board Member, Mallory Robinson. “Both TS Bank and SHIFT ATL have a mission to use resources within their organization, coupled with projects and partnerships with their communities, for the betterment of the communities we live in. Being hands-on involved with these projects was so rewarding and seeing the homeowners’ reactions and appreciation for the work we did or were able to pay for on their behalf is what it’s all about! We can't wait to get started on projects for this year.”
Applications are now open and the deadline to apply is April 1. Individuals are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. Winners will be notified April 15. To apply visit, tsbank.com/amp.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $395 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames. For more information visit tsbank.com.