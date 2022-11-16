TS Ag Finance announces Matt Saar as vice president of operations. He will focus on leading and directing the expansion and growth of the internal operations of TS Ag Finance, the national ag lending division of TS Bank.
Saar has eight years of banking experience in business banking, credit analysis and ag lending. Saar originally joined TS Bank in 2014 and has returned to join the TS Ag Finance team. While at TS Bank, his previous roles included vice president of ag and business banking and ag and business banking team leader.
Established in 2015, TS Ag Finance is a national ag lender with a focus on agriculture real estate financing utilizing a team of loan originators nationwide. To date, TS Ag Finance has closed $600 million agriculture real estate loans in 34 states, and this includes in long-term fixed or adjustable interest rate loans for ag producers across the United States. These loans are secured by agriculture real estate such as farmland, ranch-land and agribusiness real estate.
As vice president of operations, Saar will have oversight of the credit and operations side of the team. Additionally, he will focus on providing service to our loan originators, clients and key partners.
“TS Ag Finance is committed to having employees that understand rural America and to providing low cost capital to farmers, ranchers and land owners,” said Sarah Prince, Senior Vice President of TS Ag Finance. “Matt Saar has a tremendous amount of experience in ag lending and underwriting and is a great fit for our organization. He will have a key role in assisting our lenders and originators as they loan money nationwide.”
Matt is a graduate from Iowa State University and the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado. He resides in Treynor, Iowa with his wife, Beth, and sons, Benjamin, Cameron and Jack. As a member of the Treynor City Council, he has a passion for being involved in the community, as well as serving on boards and committees such as the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation, Impact CB Executive Committee, the 712 Initiative’s Investment and Finance Committees and is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs, Class 33.
“TS Ag Finance has positioned itself as a presence in the national agricultural lending space, and I look forward to continuing to build upon what is currently in place to take TS Ag Finance to the next level,” said Matt Saar, Vice President of Operations. “My experience and knowledge in both credit analysis and ag lending will allow me to provide value to all of our partners. The opportunity to serve farmers, ranchers and agricultural investors on a nationwide scale truly excites me.”
For any ag finance needs contact Matt at matt.saar@tsagfinance.com or on LinkedIn.
TS Ag Finance’s goal is to bring long-term competitive fixed interest rate products to the American farmer. For more information on TS Ag Finance, visit tsagfinance.com or make a loan inquiry.
About TS Ag Finance: TS Ag Finance is a DBA of TS Bank, located in Iowa serving the Midwest and beyond. The primary goal of TS Ag Finance is to partner with agricultural real estate originators, brokers and banks to help them retain and expand their ag client base and services offered. TS Ag Finance uses a network of national team members with first-hand knowledge and years of experience in agricultural lending.