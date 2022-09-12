TS Bank teams up with Ann Wickman mum fund-raiser for second year in a row

TS Bank officials purchased $1,500 worth of mums from the Ann Wickman mum fund-raiser. 

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – TS Bank partnered with the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center for the second year in row for their annual mum fund-raiser by purchasing $1,500 worth of mums to be delivered to clients and community members. This is the seventh year of Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center fundraiser.

