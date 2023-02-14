Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.