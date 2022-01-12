Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday Night... .A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night. The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&