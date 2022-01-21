Sale Dates Claimed
Saturday, Jan. 22, Special Hereford Influence Sale. 11:30 weigh cows; 12:30 feeders. Anita Livestock Auction, Anita. Bernard Vais and Jesse Vais, Auctioneers.
Saturday, Feb. 5, Special Cattle Sale at Anita Livestock Auction, Anita. 11:30 weigh-ups; 12:30 Feeders. Bernard Vais and Jesse Vais, Auctioneers.
Saturday, Feb. 26, Special Cattle Sale at Anita Livestock Auction, Anita. 11:30 weigh-ups; 12:30 Feeders. Bernard Vais and Jesse Vais, Auctioneers.
Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. - Large Vintage Antique Beer Signs & Lighted Beer Advertising Signs – Over 400 Signs & Lights- Lee Buelt Jr. Estate Auction – Sale Location: 106 N. Jefferson St. Exira Community Bldg., Exira – Osborn Auction LLC
Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. - Machinery Consignment Auction. Anita Livestock, Anita. Bernard Vais and Jesse Vais, Auctioneers.
Sunday, April 3, 12:30 p.m. – Household, Antique, Outdoor & Shop Equipment Auction – Marilyn Kaufman, Owner - Sale Location: 510 W. 5th St. Atlantic – Osborn Auction LLC
Thursday, April 28, Advance notice: Joanne Potts Estate, 152 acres m/l, Section 5, Clay Twp., Shelby. Elk Horn Town Hall. Wayne Hansen Real Estate, LLC and Osborn Auction, Auctioneers.
Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. – 18 Antique JD Tractors, 3 MM, H, Oliver Tractors, Antique Hit & Miss Engines, Farm Machinery Auction – Gene & Jackie Blum, Owners – Sale Location: 1021 St. F32 Harlan – Osborn Auction LLC
CARD OF THANKS
The Audubon County Crime Stoppers had another successful soup supper, despite the cold weather.
We would like to thank all that came to eat and the businesses and individuals that gave monetary donations. All the money we raise is used for rewards when people come forth with information on a crime.
The rewards are paid out once the person or persons are tried and convicted of the crime.
Thank you so much for supporting this great cause.
CARD OF THANKS
Many people have no idea what its like to live in a small town; no idea of how loving and caring small towns’ people are to one another.
I would like to thank all of you that reached out to me to help celebrate my 80th birthday. Every wish meant the world to me.
I am so thankful to live in Audubon, Iowa!
Thanks again,
Jackie Wahlert
CARD OF THANKS
I wish to say “Thank You” to everyone who sent their best wishes on my birthday. The cards and phone calls and the greetings in person really made my day.
May God bless you all for your kindness and love.
Ron Lebeck
CARD OF THANKS
The family of Irma Weber would like to thank everyone who sent cards, memorials, food and calls in her memory.
Also, thanks to Pastor Kathy Kluis, the Eunice Circle and Kesslers for her wonderful service.
A big thanks to Audubon County Memorial Hospital; the Friendship Home and Hospice for providing wonderful, tender care.
Mary and Jim Mytrue
Mike and Sue Weber
Pam and Aram Boyajian
Bob and Jane Weber
NOTICE: Now at: 413 Market St., Audubon. The Audubon County loan closet has sickroom equipment to loan to anyone in Audubon County, needing it in their home for the sick. For an appointment until 5 p.m. Call Keith: 304-5902. For an appointment after 5 p.m. Call Val. 712-790-7214. (tfn)
