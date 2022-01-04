Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph expected. Bitter cold wind chills from 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. Bitter cold wind chills mainly early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&