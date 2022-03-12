STORAGE UNITS FOR RENT
Storage units for rent in Anita, Griswold, Massena, and Greenfield, different size units available, monthly terms available, call today 712-254-6996
FOR SALE
80 wheat balage 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th cutting of alfalfa and grass mix. Excellent quality, no rain and stored inside. Call Dale Larsen 712-249-0746
Exira-EHK CSD Surplus Items: Listing of items for sale go to the following website: https://www.purplewave.com/sellerAlt/de244437e778d179a57871760505059 Bidding closes March 29, 2022. Questions Dana Svendsen 712-764-4616
REAL ESTATE
For Sale: Approximately 33 acres overlooking the East Nishnabotna Valley west of Atlantic. Serious inquiries respond to PO Box 245, Shenandoah, Ia 51601
House for Sale at 1010 Poplar St: 2 bedroom, 1 bath, frig/washer/dryer included, central air. $45,000, call Linda 712-249-0524
HELP WANTED
Villisca Country Club is accepting applications/resumes for cook for the 2022 season. Send resume to P.O. Box 232 Villisca Ia 50864 Attn: Ryan Focht
NOTICE
Nominations for the 2022 Charles L. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards are now open! For the 14th year, anyone can nominate a worthy instructor for a $10,000 award. Nominate an educator today at www.ghaea.org
MISCELLANEOUS
DISH Network. $64.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call today! 1-855-235-4882
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-389-0890
Applying for Social Security Disability or Appealing a Denied Claim? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc. Our case managers simplify the process & work hard to help with your case. Call 1-855-753-2523 FREE Consultation. Local Attorneys Nationwide [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]
DIRECTV for $79.99/mo for 12 months with CHOICE Package. Watch your favorite live sports, news & entertainment anywhere. First 3 months of HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and Epix included! Directv is #1 in Customer Satisfaction (JD Power & Assoc.) Some restrictions apply. Call 1-844-214-6189
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for 350 plus procedures. Real dental insurance - NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-844-322-0724 www.dental50plus.com/community #6258
This publication does not knowingly accept advertising which is deceptive, fraudulent, or which might otherwise violate the law or accepted standards of taste. However, this publication does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of any advertisement, not the quality of the goods or services advertised. Readers are cautioned to thoroughly investigate all claims made in any advertisements, and to use good judgment and reasonable care, particularly when dealing with person unknown to you who ask for money in advance of delivery.
DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-855-977-7030 (mcn)
DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY. Receive maximum value of write off for your taxes. Running or not! All conditions accepted. Free pickup. Call for details. 855-752-6680 (mcn)
CASH FOR CARS! We buy all cars! Junk, high-end, totaled – it doesn’t matter! Get free towing and same day cash! NEWER MODELS too! Call 1-855-548-5240 (mcn)
SAVE MONEY ON EXPENSIVE AUTO REPAIRS! Our vehicle service program can save you up to 60% off dealer prices and provides you excellent coverage! Call for a free quote: 877-385-3047 (Mon-Fri :9am-4pm PST) (mcn)
DIRECTV for $79.99/mo for 12 months with CHOICE Package. Watch your favorite live sports, news & entertainment anywhere. First 3 months of HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz and Epix included! Directv is #1 in Customer Satisfaction (JD Power & Assoc.) Some restrictions apply. Call 1-866-296-1409 (mcn)
Earthlink High Speed Internet. As Low As $49.95/month (for the first 3 months.) Reliable High Speed Fiber Optic Technology. Stream Videos, Music and More! Call Earthlink Today 1-855-679-7096. (mcn)
DISH Network. $64.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo. (where available.) Switch & Get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call today! 1-855-434-0020 (mcn)
BEST SATELLITE TV with 2 Year Price Guarantee! $59.99/mo with 190 channels and 3 months free premium movie channels! Free next day installation! Call 855-824-1258. (mcn)
DirecTV Satellite TV Service Starting at $74.99/month! Free Installation! 160+ channels available. Call Now to Get the Most Sports & Entertainment on TV! 844-558-1767 (mcn)
COMPUTER & IT TRAINING PROGRAM! Train ONLINE to get the skills to become a Computer & Help Desk Professional now! Grants and Scholarships available for certain programs for qualified applicants. Call CTI for details! 1-844-843-2771 (mcn)
TRAIN ONLINE TO DO MEDICAL BILLING! Become a Medical Office Professional online at CTI! Get Trained, Certified & ready to work in months! Call 833-751-0776. (M-F 8am-6pm ET) (mcn)
STOP worrying! SilverBills eliminates the stress and hassle of bill payments. All household bills guaranteed to be paid on time, as long as appropriate funds are available. Computer not necessary. Call for a FREE trial or a custom quote today. SilverBills 1-866-918-0981(mcn)
The COVID crisis has cost us all something. Many have lost jobs and financial security. Have $10K In Debt? Credit Cards. Medical Bills. Car Loans. Call NATIONAL DEBT RELIEF! We can help! Get a FREE debt relief quote: Call 1-866-552-0649.(mcn)
Stroke and Cardiovascular disease are leading causes of death, according to the American Heart Association. Screenings can provide peace of mind or early detection! Contact Life Line Screening to schedule your screening. Special offer – 5 screenings for just $149. Call 1-866-742-7290 (mcn)
Portable Oxygen Concentrator May Be Covered by Medicare! Reclaim independence and mobility with the compact design and long-lasting battery of Inogen One. Free information kit! Call 844-716-2411.(mcn)
50 Blue Pills for only $99.00! Plus S&H. Discreet, Save $500.00 Now! Call Today. 1-855-917-5790 (mcn)
DENTAL INSURANCE from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. Coverage for 350 plus procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-855-973-9175 www.dental50plus.com/https://www.dental50plus.com/midwest #6258 (mcn)
Aloe Care Health, medical alert system. The most advanced medical alert product on the market. Voice-activated! No wi-fi needed! Special offer! Call and mention offer code CARE20 to get $20 off Mobile Companion. Call today! 1-855-654-1926. (mcn)
Hero takes the stress out of managing medications. Hero sorts and dispenses meds, sends alerts at dose times and handles prescription refill and delivery for you. Starting at $24.99/month. No initiation fee. 90-day risk-FREE trial! Call 1-855-484-6339.(mcn)
Become a published author! Publications sold at all major secular & specialty Christian bookstores. CALL Christian Faith Publishing for your FREE author submission kit. 1-888-981-5761 (mcn)
Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. 15% off Entire Purchase. 10% Senior & Military Discounts. Call 1-855-577-1268. Promo Code 285. (mcn)
GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-877-228-5789 (mcn)
Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts. Over $50,000,000 in timeshare debt and fees cancelled in 2019. Get free informational package and learn how to get rid of your timeshare! Free consultations. Over 450 positive reviews. Call 877-326-1608. (mcn)
Looking for assisted living, memory care, or independent living? A Place for Mom simplifies the process of finding senior living at no cost to your family. Call 1-877-580-3710 today! (mcn)
The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE money, reduce your reliance on the grid, prepare for power outages and power your home. Full installation services available. $0 Down Financing Option. Request a FREE, no obligation, quote today. Call 1-877-381-3059. (mcn)
LONG DISTANCE MOVING: Call today for a FREE QUOTE from America’s Most Trusted Interstate Movers. Let us take the stress out of moving! Speak to a Relocation Specialist, call 877-327-0795. (mcn)
FREE AUTO INSURANCE QUOTES for uninsured and insured drivers. Let us show you how much you can save! Call 855-995-2382 (mcn)
NEED NEW FLOORING? Call Empire Today® to schedule a FREE in-home estimate on Carpeting & Flooring. Call Today! 844-785-0305 (mcn)
UPDATE YOUR HOME with Beautiful New Blinds & Shades. FREE in-home estimates make it convenient to shop from home. Professional installation. Top quality – Made in the USA. Call for free consultation: 866-970-3073. Ask about our specials! (mcn)
BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-836-2250. (mcn)
Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home Warranty COVERS ALL MAJOR SYSTEMS AND APPLIANCES. 30 DAY RISK FREE. $200.00 OFF + 2 FREE Months! 1-844-596-1237. Hours Mon-Thu, Sun : 9:30 am to 8:00 pm Fri : 9:30 am to 2:00 pm (all times Eastern). (mcn)
Need IRS Relief $10K – $125K+ Get Fresh Start or Forgiveness Call 1-877-258-1647 Monday through Friday 7AM-5PM PST (mcn)
Never clean your gutters again! Affordable, professionally installed gutter guards protect your gutters and home from debris and leaves forever! For a FREE Quote call: 877-761-1449 (mcn)
PROTECT YOUR HOME AND FAMILY with Vivint Smart Home. Call 866-243-6022 today to receive a FREE $50 GIFTCARD with your purchase. Use promo code: FREE50 (mcn)
Cheapest auto insurance nationwide! See how much money you can save. Call for a FREE quote. 1-877-399-2598(mcn)
For those of us who were players to the very end, why not have your urn placed on Las Vegas Blvd? Bunker’s Eden Vale Cemetery. 1216 Las Vegas Blvd. 702-388-7007 (mcn)
DISCOUNT AIR TRAVEL. Call Flight Services for best pricing on domestic & international flights inside and from the US. Serving United, Delta, American & Southwest and many more airlines. Call for free quote now! Have travel dates ready! 877-375-4670. (mcn)
PAYING TOP CA$H FOR MEN’S SPORT WATCHES! Rolex, Breitling, Omega, Patek Philippe, Heuer, Daytona, GMT, Submariner, Speedmaster.. Call: 866-314-9742. (mcn)
TOP CA$H PAID FOR OLD GUITARS! 1920-1980 Gibson, Martin, Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone, Guild, Mosrite, Rickenbacker, Prairie State, D’Angelico, Stromberg. And Gibson Mandolins / Banjos. 866-470-1643. (mcn)
SOYBEAN WHITE MOLD have you worried this year? We want to help with a winning strategy for 2022. Call Jeff, Heads Up Plant Protectants 309/278-2446
Use Seal 'N Heal on dogs & cats to seal wounds with a bitter taste to prevent gnawing, allow healing. At Tractor Supply® (www.fleabeacon.com)
GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free 7-year extended warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-855-954-5087