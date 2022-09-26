Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 45F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 45F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.