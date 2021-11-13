STORAGE UNITS FOR RENT
Storage units for rent in Anita, Griswold, Massena, and Greenfield, different size units available, monthly terms available, call today 712-254-6996
HELP WANTED
The Nishna Valley Family YMCA is seeking an individual to join our janitorial staff. Hours are flexible but generally 6-10pm Monday – Friday doing general cleaning duties. Only friendly, self-motivated people need apply. Call Allen ASAP at 243-3934 for more details or fill out an application at the YMCA at 1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA.
MISCELLANEOUS
CDL Class A Tanker Truck Driver. Annual Compensation Exceeds $80,000.00, Home Weekends, and Benefits like no other. We haul our own products! Contact Tony 608-935-0915 Ext 16
Baker Electric, Des Moines, IA. Seeking licensed electricians for Career Advancement in our Residential Division. Must have a commitment to quality craftsmanship, safety and customer satisfaction. Earn $26.43/hr PLUS company paid retirement/health insurance. Call 515-241-9260 to learn more about the wages and benefits. Apply at http://www.bakerelectric.com
