NOTICE: THE LOAN CLOSET IS NOW LOCATED AT Faith Community Church at 226 Chicago Street, Audubon. The Audubon County loan closet has sickroom equipment to loan to anyone in Audubon County, needing it in their home for the sick. For an appointment until 5 p.m. Call Keith: 304-5902. For an appointment after 5 p.m. Call Val. 712-790-7214. (tfn) .

