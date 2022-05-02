CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors have declared May 2022 Mental Health Month and ask people in Cass County to “recommit to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, reducing stigma and discrimination, and promoting appropriate and accessible mental health services and resources for all people.” The full proclamation (below) also highlights the commonness of mental illness and the importance of taking care of mental health.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and over the course of the month Healthy Cass County will be sharing information and a series of press releases on mental health resources available in Cass County. The next update will highlight free mental health programs and training in Cass County in May 2022. To see that information now and access additional mental health resources for Cass County, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/ or call the Cass County ISU Extension Office at 712-243-1132.
May 2022 Cass County Mental Health Month Proclamation
WHEREAS, mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being; and
WHEREAS, all Americans experience times of difficulty and stress in their lives; and
WHEREAS, mental illnesses affect almost every family in America; and
WHEREAS, good mental health is critical to the well-being and economic viability of our families, communities, schools, and businesses; and
WHEREAS, people with mental illnesses recover if given the necessary services and supports in their communities; and
WHEREAS, we encourage all people in Cass County to get help for mental illnesses and to understand mental illness is as important to treat as any other illnesses, such as diabetes or heart disease; and
WHEREAS, stigma and fear of discrimination keep many who would benefit from mental health services from seeking help; and
WHEREAS, education is an effective way to reduce the stigma of mental health treatment; and
WHEREAS, greater public awareness about mental illnesses can change negative attitudes and behaviors toward people with mental illnesses;
THEREFORE, be it resolved, the Cass County Board of Supervisors do hereby proclaim the month of May 2022 as MENTAL HEALTH MONTH, and call upon all people, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools in Cass County to recommit to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, reducing stigma and discrimination, and promoting appropriate and accessible mental health services and resources for all people. Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health
and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.