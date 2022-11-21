On Nov. 14, we completed the seventh session of the Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program at the community Center at the Seventh day Adventist Church. The subject covered is related to overcoming loss. Participants learned there are many different types of losses including job change, material loss, relationships, social ties, mobility and more. Healthy mourning moves through the grief process without major depression. One can learn to guard against cognitive distortions which adversely influence the reality of your loss. for more information regarding our next class in February call Michele Carlson at 712-789-9497. Organizers appreciate Hy-Vee and Walmart for supporting this beneficial program for the community.
