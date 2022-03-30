ATLANTIC – Cass Health is pleased to announce that Kacey Peterson, MS, LMHC of the Cass Health Senior Life Solutions program, has received the 2021 Therapist of the Year award.
Cass Health’s Senior Life Solution program is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), which partners with more than 100 facilities nationwide to provide behavioral healthcare management services. Top performing employees and Senior Life Solutions programs from around the country are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program's values of care, compliance, and community. Award recipients demonstrate outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.
Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions program recipient, Kacey Peterson, MS, LMHC, said “It is such an honor to be recognized by PMC in this way, and the fact this award comes on the heels of being named the 2020 One Track Program of the Year makes it all the more incredible. Senior citizens remain one of the most vulnerable and underserved populations in our country today, and I am so grateful for the support of Cass Health and the amazing team I work with for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions is a program designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older experiencing depression and/or anxiety related to life changes that are often associated with aging. Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, a licensed therapist, a registered nurse, and other trained professionals to ensure each patient receives the best possible care.
Families, friends, community members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer people to the program. For more information, education, or if you would like to discuss support, please call 712-250-8100.