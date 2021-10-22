ATLANTIC — Natural gas customers around southwest Iowa should prepare for higher gas bills this fall and winter, as rising prices are expected to affect most customers in the upcoming months, according to MidAmerican Energy officials.
Earlier this week, officials with MidAmerican said in a news release, “Natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year, as increased global demand coupled with both limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for MidAmerican to purchase the natural gas it delivers to its customers.”
“We’re not seeing signs of supply challenges this winter, but we do expect to see higher customer bills because of higher commodity prices,” Peggi Allenback, MidAmerican vice president of market operations and supply, said. “We don’t mark up what we pay for natural gas, rather the cost of the commodity is a straight pass-through to customers. We purchase a portion of gas in advance at the best possible price, and in warmer months, when gas is generally cheaper, we store it for use in winter to help protect our customers financially. Despite these efforts, though, we want our customers to understand that natural gas bills will still be higher this heating season.”
Based on the market prices for natural gas over the last month, residential customers in MidAmerican’s service area can likely expect their total bills to increase by 46-96%. The heating season runs from November through March.
In the Atlantic area, Alliant Energy provides natural gas service and spokesman Morgan Hawk said the company is trying to be proactive by providing information to their customers about ways to monitor and reduce their usage in order to help with possible increases in cost.
“We are closely following the global supply and demand,” Hawk said, “It’s certainly something we are closely following.”
He said the company was focusing on informing customers on what they can do to monitor their usage, and also reduce their usage, which will have a big impact on their bill.”
Customers who want to know how much energy they are using can go online to use a tool called My Account. They can also set up usage alerts, which allows the customer to be notified when they reach a certain level of use, so there are fewer surprises on their bill.
Alliant Energy’s webpage at www.alliantenergy.com also includes a tab with available resources like energy use assessments, rebates, savings tips and programs, even generating your own energy.
Customers can help reduce their bill by using energy efficiency tests to find where energy might be wasted, or turn down their thermostats at night and when they are away, another way to reduce usage.
Hawk suggested opening shades in the daytime allows sunshine — and heat — in, closing them at night helps keep the heat in, an easy way . It’s also important to prevent heat loss by sealing up windows and blocking drafts under doors.
Keeping your furnace in good working order with a furnace tune up can also help, and changing your furnace filter helps so that the equipment doesn’t have to work so hard.
“Weather is so important, it plays a huge factor in how much energy you use,” he said, which is why it’s important to share ideas on how to lower usage.
There are also different actions the company takes, he said, to help stabilize what the customers pay for natural gas, for example, “We buy and store some natural gas in the summer, when the prices are lower, then store it to use in the home heating season,” Hawk said.
“It’s our goal to be proactive and to inform customers in advance,” he said.
For MidAmerican Energy customers, Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican spokesman said, while temperatures get colder and market prices for gas change, impacts on individual customers could vary, and the company offered some suggestions on how to reduce usage to help with the expected increases.
Customers can take advantage of budget billing, which helps with bill fluctuations. It is free and stabilizes utility charges. Customers can enroll by calling MidAmerica at 888-427-5623 or by going through the My Account link on the company website at www.midamericanenergy.com.
Financial assistance is available through the company and MidAmerican encourages customers facing financial hardship to communicate with the company to discuss their options.
They also encourage customers who may qualify to apply for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through their local community action agency and additional utility bill assistance might be available.
MidAmerican sponsors its own residential bill payment assistance program, called I CARE, which is managed by community action agencies throughout its service area. I CARE enables people to help local community action agencies provide heating bill assistance and home weatherization to customers in need in their neighborhood. In 2020, the fund distributed $202,000 to community action agencies. For every $1 donated, MidAmerican contributes an additional 25 cents. Every donation, whether one-time or monthly, is directed to a community action agency in the donor’s area, so the program enables neighbors to help neighbors with heating assistance.
MidAmerican also offers a variety of energy efficiency programs and rebates to help customers use less energy and save money. An online assessment, HomeCheck Online is free and those completing the assessment for the first time can receive a free energy efficiency kit of energy saving products that are easy to install. Find more information on HomeCheck Online at www.midamerican.com.
Here are some other inexpensive or free steps to reduce energy use and save on monthly bills:
Be smart when setting your thermostat. By setting your thermostat as low as is comfortable, you’ll save money. Set it even cooler while you’re sleeping. You can also save with a programmable thermostat that automatically adjusts the indoor temperature when you’re away or sleeping.
Service your furnace. Have your furnace serviced once a year to ensure it’s working safely and efficiently. Clean or replace filters once a month or as recommended by the manufacturer.
Set your water heater to 120 degrees. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting your water heater to 120 degrees, which is not enough to cause scalding but is still hot enough to keep diseases at bay and is considered relatively energy efficient.
Seal leaks. Locate and seal any leaks from your air ducts. Use weather stripping to help seal leaky windows and doors.
Check your insulation. Consider whether you need to add or replace your home’s insulation. Insulation reduces energy demand in both the winter and summer.
Close your curtains at night. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, closing your curtains at night during the winter can help reduce heat loss in a room up to 10%. During the day, open your south-facing curtains and shades to take advantage of the sunshine.