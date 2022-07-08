The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on June 29, 2022, at the United Church of Christ (UCC) with 45 members and three guests in attendance.
President Mary Strong welcomed those present at 12:10 p.m. The Invocation was given by Pastor Heather Santi-Brown followed by a Salad Lunch Buffet prepared by ladies from UCC.
After lunch, President Strong thanked the UCC Kitchen Staff for the delicious meal. She then introduced guest speaker Ingrid Stukerjurgen from RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) who spoke on how RSVP could help Auxiliary Volunteers.
The meeting was called to order at 12:50 p.m. Bob Boots made a motion to suspend the reading of the Oct. 26, 2021, General Meeting Minutes and the Treasurer"s Report. The motion was seconded and passed. Bob then gave a short presentation on his recent experiences of repairing US Flags.
Brett Altman gave the Administrative Report. Dawn Marnin, member of the Auxiliary Nominating Committee, presented Ylene Alm for a 2-year Board Member and Vicki Brown and Sandy Maury for 3-year Board Members to fill vacancies due to resignations. She made a motion to accept these nominees. The motion was seconded and passed.
Kolton Hewlett reported the Specialty Clinic Infusion Room needs 7 La-Z-Boy massaging recliner chairs. Barb Wohlenhaupt made a motion the Auxiliary purchase these chairs for the Specialty Clinic. The motion was seconded and passed.
President Strong suggested Good Neighbor Day, a White Elephant/Bake Sale, Selling Some Items and May Baskets for Auxiliary fund raisers. Sign-up sheets were placed on the tables for ,embers to sign up for the project they wanted to help with.
Beth Spieker reported on the calling system she now is using to get messages out to Auxiliary members and passed out new pages to update the 2022 Officers and Schedules Book. Ramona Camp awarded door prizes to Norma Reed, Sandy Maury and Bob Boots.
President Strong read the following Dates to Remember: Tuesday, Oct. 25 General Meeting, noon, the First United Methodist Church.
The Meeting was adjourned at 1:45 p.m.