CCMH Auxiliary Board Meeting Minutes

The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Aug. 15 with 13 members, Kolton Hewett and Beth Spieker present. Vice President Dawn Marnin called the meeting to order at 1:02 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the July 18 board meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer’s Report, which will be place on file for future audit.
Communications were read. Kolton Hewlett gave the Administrative Report.
The Standing Rules were discussed. There were two suggestions. Vicki Brown made a motion to included them in the Standing Rules. The motion was seconded and passed. They will be taken to the October General meeting for final approval.
Beth Spieker reported Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28. Good Neighbor bags will be sold again this year as a fund-raiser. A committee meeting will be on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. in conference room #7.
Dawn Marnin reported Rada Knives would also be sold as a fund-raiser starting Oct. 1. There will be some catalog available when you can order online or order forms will be available in the Gift Shop.
A discussion was held where to hold the Annual and General Meetings in 2024. A Calling Committee called the active volunteers who were not Board Members and those at the board meeting voted by secret ballot. The results were the January Annual Meeting and the October General Meeting would be held at the hospital and the June General meeting would alternate between the churches.
Committee reports were given. Dawn Marnin gave the following dates to remember: Tuesday, Sept. 19 Board Meeting — 1 p.m.- Senior Life Solutions Building. The meeting was adjourned at 1:55 p.m.