Atlantic High School will host a Youth Mental Health Symposium on Monday, Oct. 25 from 5-7:45 p.m. All middle school and high school students, parents, and community members in Cass County are invited to attend. The free event will include a meal sponsored by area businesses, door prizes, and free childcare. Motivational speaker Joe Beckman will talk about the importance of human connection at a time when loneliness is at an all-time high, and a series of short presentations will be given on issues affecting students today, including anxiety, healthy relationships, and mental health awareness. Organizations from Cass County and across the state will be at the event providing resources to students, parents, and community members.
Atlantic High School Counselor Sarah Rose says the event addresses a critical need.
“We are seeing a huge need for awareness about mental health in our community at all age levels; students and families are struggling more than ever. We need to reduce the stigma, offer support, and we hope this event will start those conversations,” commented Rose.
A large donation was made by the Atlantic Community School Foundation to cover the cost of the speaker. Several sponsors donated to cover the cost of the meal: Full Circle Therapy, ZION Recovery Services/Southwest Iowa Mental Health Center, Therapy Place, and Cass County Health System. Attendees will be entered into drawings for gift card door prizes donated by the participating organizations and the Family Crisis Support Network.
Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. with a community resource fair and a series of optional 10-minute presentations in the high school gym. At 6:30 p.m., a light supper will be served in the commons while Beckman shares his message with attendees. Childcare will be provided onsite for the duration of the event.
While there is no cost to attend and pre-registration is not required, those needing childcare are encouraged to RSVP to the High School by calling 712-243-5358. For more information on this event, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, reach out to Sarah Rose, Alyssa Dovenspike, or Heather McKay at 712-243-5458.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, masks are encouraged and will be available at the door.
For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County.