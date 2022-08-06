LC Clinic opens in Atlantic

The LC Clinic, a pregnancy medical clinic, officially opened its Atlantic location last month, and celebrated with a visit from the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors and ribbon cutting on Thursday.
jeffl
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
