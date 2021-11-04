Have you ever wondered what it’s like to see a therapist, or what reasons might prompt someone to seek therapy? Mental health continues to generate conversation in Cass County. There are many different mental health treatments and strategies to improve mental well being, and the process of seeking treatment can be intimidating. People often have questions.
Atlantic Public Library and Healthy Cass County are co-hosting a virtual panel event called Therapy FAQ on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 7-8 p.m. The purpose of the panel is to answer common questions about seeing a therapist. Mental health was identified as the top health need in the 2021 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment, and while there are many different mental health treatments, this event will focus on therapy.
Anyone can register to attend the event virtually at bit.ly/TherapyFAQ. The Atlantic Public Library will also be open to watch the virtual presentation on a screen in the meeting room.
Therapy FAQ is being funded by Region 6 of the Network of the National Library of Medicine, whose mission is to provide U.S. researchers, health professionals, public health workforce, educators, and the public with equal access to biomedical and health information resources and data.
Questions regarding this program should be directed to Michelle Andersen, director at the Atlantic Public Library, at 712-243-5466 or mandersen@atlantic.lib.ia.us.
For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County.