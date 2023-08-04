Atlantic – The August session of Healthy U — Cass Health’s monthly lunch-and-learn series — will feature a presentation on “Older Adult Nutrition” by Beth Olsen, MS, RD, LD. The presentation will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 at noon in Conference Room 2.
Olsen graduated from Iowa State University with her Bachelor of Science in Dietetics in 2012 and Master of Science in Nutritional Sciences in 2013. She went on to complete her Dietetic Internship in 2014 and has been working as a Registered Dietitian ever since. Beth joined Cass Health in 2106 as the Director of Public Health, where she manages several community health initiatives and programs. In a unique dual role, she also serves as the Clinical Dietitian for Cass Health.
Healthy U is a free educational series held every month at Cass Health that the public is encouraged to attend. During Healthy U, Cass Health providers and staff share health information on a different topic each month. Upcoming presenters include Dr. Matt Weresh and Lace Sindt, ARNP.
A free boxed lunch is provided for all attendees, so reservations are required. Call 712-243-7479 to reserve your seat. For more information about Healthy U, visit casshealth.org/healthyu.