Griswold Student Council Blood Drive set for July 20

The Griswold Student Council is sponsoring a summer blood drive at the Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any blood donors will get an exclusive Shark Week shirt from Discover.
“Through the American Red Cross High school scholarship program, Griswold schools have the opportunity to help others, while also helping establish a scholarship fund to benefit students as they move on to higher education,” organizers said. “So not only are your blood donations helping save lives, you are also contributing to the scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Griswold high school. So please go online and register to donate blood at www.redcrossblood.org and use the Griswold zip code (51535) to search for our blood drive. The student council will also be calling members of the community asking for appointments. We always welcome ‘walk-ins’”