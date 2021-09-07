CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Local Food Policy Council (CCLFPC) is excited to expand their 2021 farmers market coupons to be used at approved farm stands for the remainder of 2021. Although the printed coupons indicate they are only redeemable at farmers markets in Cass County, as of Sept. 2, the coupons will also be redeemable at approved Cass County farm stands.
The coupons were distributed at schools, food pantries, and other events throughout the summer, and were originally designed to be redeemed at Cass County’s four farmers markets: Atlantic Farmers Market, Anita Farmers Market, Produce in the Park, and the Lewis Farmers Market at 3HO.
As of September, only Produce in the Park and the Lewis Farmers Market remain open, and the Cass County Local Food Policy Council is hoping to have more coupons redeemed. Therefore, the CCLFPC is now allowing the 2021 farmers market coupons to be used at approved farm stands.
In order to accept the coupons, a farm stand needs to fill out a simple application available from Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh via email at bhoegh@iastate.edu or from the Cass County Iowa State University Extension office (805 W. 10th St Atlantic, IA 50022). The application ensures the farm stand will agree to only accept coupons during specified business hours for produce grown on their farm.
Farm stands accepting coupons will be advertised on the CCLFPC’s Facebook Page
@CassCountyLocalFood. People without access to Facebook can call or email Brigham at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870 for a list of approved stands.
The coupons will continue to be accepted at the two Cass County farmers markets open this fall. Produce in the Park is held in the Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th St. Atlantic, IA 50022) from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday evening through Oct. 14. The Lewis Farmers Market is held at 3HO (201 1st St. Lewis, IA 51544), from 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday evening through Oct. 14.
The coupons, which can only be spent on locally grown produce, promote the CCLFPC’s strategic goals of increasing consumption of nutritious food and supporting local farms and food businesses.
All farmers market coupons must be mailed or turned in to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at the Cass County Iowa State University Extension Office (805 W. 10th St Atlantic, IA 50022) by Dec. 31.
More About Cass County Local Food Policy Council
For more information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.
The Cass County Local Food Policy Council is a Cass County Government advisory body that promotes local foods and food access. The Council facilitates networking among people and groups who are involved in all aspects of the local food system—from growing and processing, to selling and eating.
In its work, the Council gathers information about local food-related needs and considers what might be done to make sure everyone in Cass County has access to healthy food. The Council then makes recommendations and supports organizations working toward that goal.
To learn more about the Council, contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or (712) 249-5870. The next Council meeting is Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Mollett Park (1020 E. 3rd St. Place, Atlantic, IA 50022). Meetings are open to the public.