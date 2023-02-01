Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship applications available

Applications are now being accepted for the 25th annual Cecile E. Kopecky Nursing Scholarship offered through the Atlantic Community School Foundation. Applications may be obtained from the Atlantic High School website, atlanticiaschools.org. Go to the link "Guidance" for scholarship application format. Individuals may call the Atlantic Community High School for assistance at 712-243-5358. This is available to those will graduate or have graduated from Atlantic High School. In addition, the recipient of the scholarship may be area employee currently working in Atlantic. Those applying must have a high school diploma or GED, and have been accepted into a specific nursing program prior to apply for the scholarship. This applicant must be pursing a nursing nursing by obtaining a Licensed Practical Nursing education, an Associate Degree in Nursing, a bachelor or a master degree in nursing. As a reminder, to be considered for the scholarship, the completed application must include current transcripts and two current letters of reference.

