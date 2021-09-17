CASS COUNTY — Southwest Iowa is facing a battle that law enforcement is very concerned about — a new drug abuse trend resulting in overdoses and even deaths. They hope spreading the word can help them get a handle on the issue before it gets overwhelming and causes more deaths.
Earlier this week, Cass County Sheriff Darby McLaren and Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson talked about recent drug activity in the area, revolving around prescription drugs like Oxycontin and a more powerful drug, Fentanyl.
“We have had overdoses in southwest Iowa,” McLaren said, adding that officers now carry a drug called Narcan that can be administered at the scene if they are called out for a suspected overdose. Narcan might even help if the drug user has stopped breathing.
He said there have been overdose cases in Cass County, and some deaths in the southwest Iowa area.
Sheriff McLaren said one hazard is lab-created drugs being sold as Oxycontin. Those creating the drugs have the powders needed to make the pills with a drug press, but often have “cut” or mixed the powder. If the drugs being created include Fentanyl, it’s much more powerful than other drugs, and even a little can be deadly. “They don’t know how to put the drugs together,” McLaren said.
Drug users don’t always look like the drug users in movies in the past. Today many individuals got their start taking a powerful pain reliever for an injury or surgery, leading to addiction with time. Or a younger user might start taking something they view as “safe” because it’s a prescription drug.
How users get the prescription drugs can vary — they can convince a doctor they need a prescription — though today’s doctors are much more educated, McLaren said. “They are watching for patients trying to get the drugs for invalid reasons.”
They can also get the drugs from a relative or friend’s medicine cabinet.
Chief Erickson suggested that individuals can help by just cleaning out their medicine cabinets. The Atlantic Police Department has a drug drop off box in the lobby, available during normal work days, and individuals with left-over drugs can dispose of them properly by bringing them in. “We can dispose of it free of charge,” he said, “Just no liquids and no needles.”
Parents can also help by starting when their children are young and telling them that they should never take a drug that wasn’t prescribed for them. That kind of message might help in the future when a child has access to something, and they remember the risks.
It’s still a valid message for older kids, even up through the young adults who have left the house. Sometimes opening up a conversation with an older child can help parents spot problems they didn’t see earlier.
Sheriff McLaren said another thing that could be a huge help to them is information. “We actually wish we had more information (on where the drugs are coming from, and who is selling it).” With Cass County located about half way between Omaha and Des Moines, those interested in buying drugs don’t have to go far to get them.
Erickson said, “Parents, talk to your kids, tell them not to take pills (like Oxycontin and Fentanyl) unless it came from a prescription for them.”