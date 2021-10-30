ANITA — Vicki’s Cut & Curl in Anita has a lot to offer, from hair styling to massage, eyelash tinting to waxing.
Vicki Murphy, owner, has been in cosmetology for 42 years, getting a start right out of high school. She attended beauty school in Council Bluffs and started working in a salon the day after she graduated.
“I worked for another salon for three years,” she said, then started on her own after that.
Today two other women also work in the salon.
Jay Farmer works on hair but also does massage, lash extension, facials, eyelash tinting and perming.
Isabelle Lund is a nail tech who is just starting. She does nails, pedicures and waxing.
“She is starting officially next week,” Murphy said, “She graduated just a couple weeks ago, and she’s getting set up.”
Murphy said her clients come from Anita, but also all over the area. “They come from all over, Atlantic, Exira, Audubon, Adair, Massena, Cumberland, we have a nice area.”
“Over the years, a lot of my people have moved away,” she said, “But if they are in driving distance, they’ll come back for services.”
October has been busy at the shop — normally it’s a slower month, but Murphy thought people might have been more interested in going out to get their hair done, especially after COVID.
She also thought having Jay Farmer providing so many services — and now Isabelle Lund with nails and more — that helped bring up the numbers.
The salon is open mostly by appointment, but will take a walk in if they have time.
They serve men, women and children, “We’re a family salon,” Murphy said.
And if you want to do a little shopping while you are there, there is a boutique up front with clothing lines from two vendors. “They have different styles but they go well together,” Murphy said.
“The clothes have been a fun addition,” she said, explaining she’d had antiques in the past, but clothes have been a big hit.
“Shopping in small towns is getting harder and harder,” she said, adding the clothing were just something fun for those coming in or passing by.