SOUTHWEST IOWA — While the U.S. Supreme Court has heard oral arguments on the OSHA vaccine mandate but has not yet a decision, the Iowa Labor Commission has submitted notice that the state will not be adopting or enforcing the mandate.
Locally, area school districts cancelled special meetings to put ordinances in place if the mandate had been upheld by the Supreme Court.
In Atlantic, school board officials noted that the Iowa Division of Labor issued the following statement: “As a state plan state, the Iowa Division of Labor is charged with protecting the health and safety of those in the workplace and has the authority to enforce workplace safety and health standards for Iowa businesses. Iowa doesn’t have a standard requiring the COVID-19 vaccine or testing. But after closely reviewing the federal OSHA vaccine mandate, Iowa has determined it will not adopt the federal standard. Iowa had concluded that it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”
The district said because the state will not adopt the federal standards on vaccination, “We will be canceling our special board meeting scheduled (Monday) at noon. We will still hold our regular meeting on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.”
Audubon Community School Board had a special meeting scheduled for Monday morning, but cancelled that meeting. The topic might be on the agenda for discussion at the board’s next regular meeting.
Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton schools also cancelled their special meeting about the mandates. Superintendent Trevor Miller said the meeting was cancelled based on guidance from Governor Reynolds late Friday that Iowa would not follow plan, and also our attorney’s information that we should hold off until there is clear guidance for schools to follow.
No further information was available from the board, but they could reschedule sometime in the future.