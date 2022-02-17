ATLANTIC — The Cass County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees voted four to three to decrease the proposed county tax levy from $2.25 per thousand dollar valuation to $2.20 per thousand on Wednesday morning, continuing to work on a goal to “whittle away” at the tax asking while still keeping costs in mind.
A member of the public, Mike Collins, said he felt the hospital “should be complimented on it’s — for a lack of a better word — fiscal restraint over the last four to five years average increase was one half of one percent, which is remarkable, and I’m here to ask you to do it again.”
“Over the last four to five years, the average increase in the total assessed value for the county was three to three and a half percent — but for the year that (the board is) taking into consideration (in the published proposed tax levy), the assessed valuations were up 8 percent.”
The 2022-23 published rate was $2.25 per $1,000 valuation, the same as last year, and would raise about $2,480,252, while the previous year’s published rate would raise about $2,297,028,525.
Collins felt the board should reduce the published amount because the assessed valuations were higher, but didn’t specifically name a lower levy amount.
Once the proposed tax rate is published, the board can pass it as published or lower the rate, but can’t raise it.
Chief Executive Officer Brett Altman talked about increased cost for the hospital, from supply prices that were up about 13 percent and that costs for staffing at the hospital, which is one of the biggest employers in the county, were very high.
Three of the board members thought the tax rate should be lowered, and suggested going to $2.20.
Board member Jody Lorence moved to lower the rate to $2.20 and the vote passed, four yes votes to three no votes. Linda Pelzer, Julie Pollock and Leanne Pellett voted no, and Roger Herring, Jody Lorence and Mike Klocke voted yes, resulting in a tie. Board Chair Ned Brown voted yes to break the tie.