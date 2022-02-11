Members of the Cumberland Fitness Center will be hosting the fourth annual “Brr Run & Walk” on Saturday, Feb 12 starting at 9 a.m. in Cumberland. The event will begin at the center’s address, 109 Main Street, in Cumberland and take walkers and runners throughout the streets of Cumberland. A two mile route will be set, with a shorter route available for those who would prefer covering a shorter distance. Refreshments will be available to all participants following the event at the Cumberland Fitness Center.
The event is also being organized as a fund-raiser for the town’s exercise center. Cost to participate in the run/walk is just $5 per person with all proceeds raised going to help cover monthly costs for the health and fitness center. Event entry forms are available at the Cumberland Youth Fitness Center at 109 Main Street in Cumberland, or by contacting Dawn Martin at (712) 254-1445. The “Brr Run & Walk” is being held in conjunction with February as
American Heart Month.
As many of us know, regular exercise is an important part of staying healthy. Some exercise guidelines for various age groups include: Children and Adolescents: at least 60 minutes of exercise daily, Adults: at least 150-300 minutes of exercise per week. Older adults are encouraged to be as physically active as their health, abilities, and conditions allow. The Brr Fun Run & Walk is a great way to jump-start your 2022 exercise “and fitness program. Of course, everyone should consult with a health professional before beginning any new exercise program.
Again, the public is encouraged to participate in the “Brr Run & Walk” on Saturday, Feb.12 and check out the Cumberland Fitness Center. The center is now open for use by any individuals 12 years or older regardless of where they live at no cost. Therefore, donations are needed and vital to keeping the center open in the future. The center features treadmills, an elliptical machine, cross trainer, squat rack and weights, spin bikes, as well as bands and core mats. For information on the fitness center, the upcoming fun run and walk, or to make a donation, contact Dawn Martin at (712)254-1445.