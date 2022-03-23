ATLANTIC – Across the state, over 350 trained volunteer counselors assist thousands of Iowans each year to understand their Medicare benefits and avoid health insurance fraud through individual counseling sessions and community education. Cass Health is currently searching for individuals interested in serving as SHIIP counselors.
Who makes a good counselor? SHIIP volunteer counselors enjoy tackling new challenges and learning new information. They gain satisfaction from helping people, are happy to work with diverse populations and value being an objective and trusted source of information.
For more information about becoming a SHIIP volunteer counselor, contract Beth Spieker, Community and Guest Relations at 712-243-7545 or spibe@casshealth.org.
What is SHIIP? The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a free and objective health insurance counseling service of the State of Iowa Insurance Division sponsored locally by Cass Health.