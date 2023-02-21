ATLANTIC— Cass Health announced today it has been recognized as a 2023 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith on to the semifinals for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK pulls away from CR-B
- Scam Alert: Davenport Police Report On New Scam
- Area Police Reports
- IOWA CLASS 2A STATE WRESTLING: Smith still in hunt for gold for Atlantic
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls see season end
- Adel man killed in crash in Audubon County
- Injury accident south of Griswold, Sunday night
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Four area Class 1A'ers reach quarters
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Exira-EHK fires on all 3s
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.