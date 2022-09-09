EXIRA - For those in southwest Iowa looking for an adjustment - The Stalk Chiropractic and Health, at 106 West Washington Street is open five days a week to help.
A quote on the business website explains the name. "All vitality of a plant must travel through the stalk, just as all vitality of the body must travel through the spine."
And with that in mind, Chase and Brenna Petersen opened the business to offer progressive healthcare to Exira and surrounding areas, helping identify the source of a patient's complaints, and address the cause.
The business offers a variety of treatments with an aim to help meet the patient's needs, and get them back to doing what they enjoy doing - and they work with all ages, from infants to the elderly.
The business offers spinal manipulation, or chiropractic adjustments; extremity care for joints and dysfunction, instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization to help with micro circulation and aid in healing; myofascial release to help decrease pain and improve range of motion; mechanical diagnosis therapy and functional rehabilitation and exercise therapy.
Sports related issues are a specialty, and Chase can be found along the sidelines of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans football games, doing adjustments for players.
Brenna says one of the things that makes The Stalk Chiropractic and Health different is that there is more time spent with the patient during treatment. The goal is to help the patient get better sooner - so they can get back to what they like to do, but also more economically, with fewer appointments.
“We are a progressive healthcare setting with roots in health, nutrition , and exercise,” the couple said on their website, “We will be offering services in those areas in the future.”
Chase and his wife Brenna are both from Audubon County, and have their roots firmly planted there.
Chase has family roots in Exira, Elk Horn and Brayton, attended Audubon High School, then attended Iowa Iowa State University for his undergraduate, attaining a bachelors degree in Kinesiology and Health. For his chiropractic education, he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic. Prior to graduation at Palmer, He chose to spend his last two terms of school working under the widely known Dr. Mike Olson in an integrated clinical setting.
Brenna is also an Audubon County native, graduating from Audubon High School and getting her B.S. in Kinesiology at Iowa State University. She's collected experience working in the health and fitness industry, and is credentialed with the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), Nutritional Coaching Institute (NCI), Pure Barre, and the American Red Cross (CPR/AED).
The couple also has a daughter, Tillie Rae and the family dog, Harli.
They have also added an administrative assistant to the business. Amy Petersen and her husband Kenny live on a farm outside of Audubon, and are parents of three - Mckenna, Tanner and Brylynn. She can be found at the front desk, handing administrative duties, and the Petersens said, "She has been such a blessing to our business and our family from day 1. We are so happy to have her as part of our team!"
They are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can read more about the business at https://thestalkchiropractic.com/ or on Facebook at The Stalk Chiropractic & Health.