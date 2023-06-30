Atlantic Putt Out HD Mini Golf event set for July 29

The Iowa Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Atlantic Putt Out HD Mini Golf event on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (CST) at Sunnyside Range. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.
“We are excited to bring the second annual Putt Out HD to Atlantic. Our event will be a great opportunity for the entire family to have fun and learn a little more about Huntington’s Disease.” said Andrea Bauer, HDSA’s Iowa Chapter Advocacy Chair and event coordinator. “While HD might be rare, there are other families and friends here to support you within your very own community. With laughter, smiles, and a day of fun; our Putt Out HD event bring us all together to embrace our challenges, because Family is Everything.”
Putt Out HD is fairly new event for HDSA’s Iowa Chapter. Our first event was last year in the Des Moines metro, but we are bringing it to Atlantic this year to expand our awareness and support our families in Western Iowa.
For more information about the event, please contact Andrea Bauer (andreambauer80@gmail.com, 515-720- 7561). Online registration and donation can be found at hdsa.org/thwdesmoines
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of HD are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families. HDSA was founded in 1967 by Marjorie Guthrie, the wife of legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie. Woody died from HD complications when he was only 55 years old, but the Guthrie family legacy lives on at HDSA to this day.
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.hdsa.org or call (800)345-HDSA.