AUDUBON COUNTY — The boil water advisory for the cities of Brayton, Exira and all Avoca Regional Water customers has been lifted.
The boil water advisory was announced on Thursday, May 25 and was due to a tower that was drained from high water usage resulting in the loss of water pressure.
On Friday, officials said “mandatory nonessential water usage restriction measures are to be observed by the users of its Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System effective immediately.”
The advisory was for Avoca area treatment plant customers, and had affected all of Shelby County, a little bit of Harrison and Pottawattamie counties, about half of Audubon County and about 10 to 12 customers from Cass County, one association official said. Many of the Cass County customers affected were located near the area of Highway 71 and Interstate 80.
Mandatory water usage restrictions are still in effect for affected members and customers in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison and Northern Pottawattamie counties. Communities included are Avoca, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Kirkman, Tennant, Panama, Earling, Exira, Persia and Brayton.
Municipal, residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial users are required to continue mandatory reduction measures.
1) No watering or irrigation of lawns. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than four years old and new seedlings and sod is permitted once per week, with an application not to exceed one inch and only between the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
2) No car washing, except at commercial establishments that provide that service as their only means of income. In these cases, hours of use will be restricted to 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
3. No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools, or similar articles.
4. No water shall be used to clean streets, driveways, sidewalks, etc.
5. Large volume water users, including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments, and livestock confinements are requested to scale back services and/or production.
6. Schools are strongly urged to cancel physical education activities and inter- scholastic competitions that require showers or attract crowds and take other actions to reduce water consumption.
The system continues to work with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.
For more information, please contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413.