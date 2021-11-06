ATLANTIC- Cass County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 10th at the Cass County Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon. This walk-in clinic will provide Moderna booster shots only to those who are eligible for a booster dose. Note that vaccine availability is limited at this time; the boosters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Patients need to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with them to the event. If you have lost your card, call 712-243-7443 and Public Health staff will assist you.
The required consent forms can also be printed from casshealth.org/covidvaccine, saving patients time on the day of the clinic.
Masks will be required during the clinic.
Booster Dose Eligibility
You may have a preference, but you can receive get any booster shot. If it has been at least 6 months since you received your Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, then you may be eligible for a booster. Those eligible include individuals:
• 65 years and older
• 18+ and live in a long-term care setting
• 18+ with underlying medical conditions
• 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting
Patients are always encouraged to talk to their primary care provider about their questions and concerns regarding vaccines. More information about booster shots can be found at cdc.gov, vaccines.gov, or casshealth.org/covidvaccine.