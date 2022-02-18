LC Clinic’s annual Diaper Drive continues through Feb. 28. Huggies & Pampers in sizes Newborn,1,2,3,4,5 & 6 are needed for the Atlantic clinic opening soon at 507 Chestnut Street, and for the existing Creston and Stuart clinics. Deliver diapers to one of the drop-off sites, or call 712-254-0223 to arrange pickup. Drop-off sites are the Creston and Stuart clinics during clinic hours and in Atlantic: GracePoint Church (Monday-Friday 9 a,m.-1 p.m.), Hillside Hope Assembly (Monday-Thursday 9 a.m -4:30 p.m.), New Life Church (Tuesday-Friday 8-3:30) a.m. , and SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. -5 p.m. -southwest door). For more information about this drive, contact Dottie Krogh at mailto:dottiek1975@gmail.com.
LC (LifeCare) Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge at its clinics in Creston, Stuart, and soon Atlantic. and is funded solely through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors. To donate, to volunteer, or for more information visit IowaLcClinic.org or HelpLifeCareClinic.org, or call 641-782-2150.