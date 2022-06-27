ATLANTIC — Dawn Marnin has been with Relay for Life since about 2015 — about two years after she lost her husband Claire to cancer — and worked with Carole Schuler, Relay for Life Chair. Marnin said Schuler knew “with my past history, and knowing my story as a caregiver for my husband, I would be (a good match) for Relay.”
Initially Marnin worked with kids activities and entertainment, then over the years when Mary Ottmeier retired from the Relay for Life Committee, “I moved up to survivor chair,” and is still busy there, now.
She does things like send out letters to survivors encouraging them to come to Relay for Life, “so we can celebrate their achievement, as survivors.”
She said seeing how many people were survivors — and seeing who they were — often surprised people, and having survivors around to tell their stories was an inspriration to those who were newly diagnosed.
“It’s encouraging and uplifting to see the difference we can make with (the money raised). The dollars do make a difference. When you put it all together, we make amazing strides towards cures, treatment and even just diagnosis,” she said.
But she said the dollars are not her main focus, “My main focus is that we support these survivors, and they are sharing their stories,” which helps the newly diagnosed, and those who don’t have cancer.
She’s said she’s noticed that treatments have advanced a lot in even a few years. “Even six or seven years the treatment for breast cancer was the total removal, a mastectomy, and sometimes now all they need to do is a lumpectomy.”
Being in Relay, she said she knows a lot of people involved in Relay — survivors and those who have passed on.
Many members of her husband’s family have been diagnosed with cancer. As farmers, they don’t think about being out in the sun. “They’re out on the farm, and the sun will take it’s toll,” she said.
Marnin said she hoped that the next generations will have more information, more ways to prevent cancer and better results.
For example, she said, “We didn’t know we shouldn’t be out there getting that tan,” adding, “We’d just grab our bottle of baby oil and go. Now they look at you weird when you have a tan.”
Standing up to talk at the Relay for Life event Sunday was hard for Marnin, even tough she’s been involved for so many years.
“The hardest is the people you have to remember,” she said, the ones who have passed on. “But we have to remember those who are gone now. They fought so hard.” Or talking to someone who’d beat breast cancer and then now has been diagnosed with brain cancer, “It’s hard,” she said.
So as she looked back at having to take a second to breathe up at the podium, she said there were good moments too.
When someone gets in touch with a newly diagnosed person and brought them to Relay, or sees someone in a purple shirt, that they didn’t know was a survivor. “I love that,” she said, “I think it’s important to us as caregivers,
they (survivors) need the connection, because they have that common thread
they can see others who are also being treated, there is hope there if you haven’t been diagnosed or if you have, there is hope.”
And Relay isn’t the only place that people can support the American Cancer Society — there are a number of events like a raffle coming up for tickets to the ISU/IA football game, or even the Festival of Trees.
Marnin said she’s willing to help with just about anything, “but please don’t make me talk.”
This year’s Relay was held in a different venue — the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and raised about $20,000 according to Schuler.