AUDUBON — The city of Audubon is under a boil water advisory after a water main break at North Western and East Division, but the advisory could be lifted as early as today (Friday, Oct. 7) according to Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran.
Boil Water Advisory could be lifted today for Audubon
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the Audubon County Advocate Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Audubon County Advocate Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Two southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses big second quarter to roll by Exira-EHK
- Law enforcement still looking for pick up involved in accident Wednesday
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Top Shot Cass County – Final results
- Court Reports - Small Claims
- On the Docket: Two Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
- PREP VOLLLEYBALL: Trojans pull out 5-set thriller over Harlan
- On The Docket: Stuart man’s drug, assault charges dismissed
- Area Police Reports
- Ribbon cutting at Eternity Church
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.