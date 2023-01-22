AUDUBON — Audubon’s new chamber director has come back to her hometown and is looking forward to bringing that feeling of community back.
Jacki Farley lives in Elk Horn, and started as the chamber director on Jan. 3.
“I am so excited to be working for the community!” Jacki said.
She is originally from Audubon, “I was born and raised here in Audubon. I moved away in my early 20’s and raised four beautiful girls in California,” she said, with those now grown daughters living in Nebraska, California and Texas.
Having a wide range of experience could be helpful for understanding Audubon residents and business people, along with others who may come here to visit, and it seems that Jacki has got it all covered.
“While I was away I was fortunate enough to work in many different fields, expanding my knowledge in every direction,” she said.
She worked in retail while still living in Audubon. While living in Colorado, she managed a restaurant in Colorado Springs, worked for five different school districts and worked as a Casino Buffet Manager. In California she worked as a contractor, went back to school and taught classes in CPR, First Aid, First Responder, AED while in school, but also worked on an ambulance and with the fire department while she continued to teach. She worked in a trade school teaching, worked in construction and remodeling of homes, had a roofing company for about 10 years, and listed Mother among the things she’d done.
She says “the biggest of all is learning that home and family is where it’s at. I am excited to bring customer service back to the town I grew up in.”
She said COVID had done a lot to separate people from business and community, and she looked forward to bringing that feeling of community back. She has some new ideas she thinks will work well in Audubon, and with communities around it, with hopes of “sparking up business,” here.
She encouraged locals and potential visitors to check out what is coming up in Audubon through the city’s Facebook page — for example she made a small change in chamber hours — the current hours are Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m., but noted somedays she also might be out getting to know the local business people as well.
And what does she do when she isn’t working in the chamber or keeping up with her girls?
“I love to ride horses,” she said. From Quarter Horses to big draft horses, she loves them and tries to find time to get out and ride as much as she can.