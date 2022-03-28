The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on March 15 with 19 members, Kolton Hewlett, Beth Spieker, and Dawn Marnin present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the Feb. 15 Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report which will be placed on file for future audit.
There were no communications or bills.
Kolton Hewlett gave the Administrative Report.
President Strong asked if anyone would consider helping Fern Lindvall with the Historical Committee for the Auxiliary. The items selected could be displayed in a shadow box somewhere on the walls of Cass Health. The names of the Auxiliary Presidents will be displayed as an acrylic sign rather than on plaques.
Fund-raiser ideas were discussed. If any members would like to form a committee to look into fund-raisers and present the ideas to the Board, let President Mary know.
Beth Spieker reported volunteer appreciation week will be April 17 through 23. There will be a 10% discount on items from the gift shop for Volunteers wearing their name tags all that week. Also, like last year, there will be a drive through for Volunteers to receive a small lunch and a gift.
The gift shop will begin delivering coffee from Sweet Joys to employees in the hospital from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting next week. Also, flowers can be ordered by phone with a credit card and delivered to patients.
There will be an orientation for new Auxilians after our next board meeting on April 19. All Chair persons will give a short presentation of their duties.
Committee Reports were given.
Vice-President Lucy Newton gave the following Dates to Remember:Tuesday, April 19 Board Meeting, 1 p.m. Senior Life Solutions Building.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:35 p.m.