ATLANTIC— Cass Health announced today it has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“Over the last several years, we’ve faced a pandemic, construction, adding providers, adding services, and more. And yet, despite all of the changes and challenges we’ve worked through, we’ve come away again in the top tier of all critical access hospitals in the country. The only reason this is possible is because of our spectacular team; their resilience and passion for healthcare is unmatched. We are blessed with the best, and we’re proud to celebrate this achievement with the communities that we are privileged to serve,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.