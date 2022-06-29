Are you going to be eligible for Medicare in the near future? Have you been on Medicare for a while and want to better understand what it offers? Do you have a family member you help with Medicare issues?
“Welcome to Medicare” is for you! This free seminar offered by Cass Health’s Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors will be held on Thursday, July 7th from 5 to 7 p.m. The seminar will be held at 1500 East 10th Street in the Senior Life Solutions building. Registration is needed by June 30 by calling 712-243-7545.
“Welcome to Medicare” will cover Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.
SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP services are free, confidential, and unbiased. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. Cass Health is a local sponsor for SHIIP in Cass County.