Atlantic – Staff at Cass Health and Adair County Health System jointly announce that Dr. Marcela Pineda will be offering an obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) clinic at Adair County Health System in Greenfield. Dr. Pineda will provide care to patients on the first Wednesday morning of every month.
“Cass Health continues to grow as the regional center for obstetrics care, and Dr. Pineda is one of the primary reasons behind that growth. With her outreach clinics in Red Oak, Corning, and now Greenfield, more women in southwest Iowa can receive obstetrics and gynecology care at a location that’s convenient for them. Being able to deliver care close to home increases the safety and health of our rural communities. We are proud to contribute to the well-being of our family, friends and neighbors,” said Chief Operating Officer Amanda Bireline.
Catherine Hillestad. CEO of Adair County Health System stated “We are extremely excited to have Dr. Pineda come to ACHS. We know she will be an amazing asset to our community.”
Dr. Pineda currently provides comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology care for women of all ages at the Atlantic Medical Center, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and Corning Medical Clinic. She completed her residency at Jamaica Hospital in Queens, N. Y., and she obtained her medical degree at Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was the recipient of the Striving for Excellence Award and Recognition by Hospital Centro Medico Guatemala for outstanding performance as a Medical Resident. Dr. Pineda is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Appointments with Dr. Pineda for all clinic locations can be scheduled by calling 712-243-2850.