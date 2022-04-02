ATLANTIC – Staff at Cass Health welcomed board-certified hand and microvascular surgeon Dr. Caliste Hsu.
Dr. Hsu specializes in hand and microvascular procedures and surgeries. Her discipline includes endoscopic and open carpal tunnel release, treatment for arthritis of the hand and wrist, as well as repairs for traumatic injury to the tendons, nerves, and arteries.
“Cass Health is very fortunate to be able to add a needed orthopedic subspecialty to the many services we already have available,” stated Tammy Bireline, Chief Clinic Administrator. “Adding someone with Dr. Hsu’s training and expertise will only raise the level of care we can provide our community.”
Dr. Hsu is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. She is fellowship-trained in Hand and Microvascular Surgery. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Medical Association.
Dr. Hsu will provide care to patients on the second and fourth Fridays every month at Atlantic Medical Center Surgery Clinic. To make an appointment, call 712-243-7535.