AUDUBON — Suzanne Mages, has a job that allows her to oversee over 20 counties in southwest Iowa providing support and celebration to those who have survived cancer and education and support to those whose lives, or families, have been touched by it.
On Sunday, June 25, area residents will be able to participate in Relay For Life events in either Audubon County or Cass County, or both. Some will be coming in as team members, some to support their loved one who battled cancer and some are cancer survivors themselves.
Mages explained part of why she does it.
She said that two of her siblings had cancer: Her little brother was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3, while her sister was diagnosed at 19. It wasn’t the same kind of cancer. Suzanne said she and her other sibling haven’t been diagnosed with cancer yet, but are watching.
“It has affected us as a family,” she said, adding, “and my husband’s family has been touched by it, as well, so we all have been working hard so that more families don’t have to go through that.”
The two events are set up so that individuals could possibly go to both, and either way, wouldn’t “burn out” at a longer event.
Cass County Relay for life runs between noon and 2 p.m. and will be located at the Nishna Valley Family Rec Center YMCA with a meal catered by Hy-Vee. A special ceremony recognizing survivors follows, and after that, at 1:30 p.m. the luminaria ceremony.
Audubon’s Relay event is very similar. It begins at 4 p.m. — giving those who wanted to start in Cass County time to come up to the Audubon County Agri-Hall.
The Audubon Relay for Life event has something special on the menu, Mages said.
At 6 p.m. after dinner, which is being catered by Two Palms Grilling, there will be a Pie Auction.
It will be followed by the luminaria ceremony and closing ceremonies.
The meals at both events are free will donation, so people can contribute as they choose. Of course, donations the the cause will always be accepted, and Mages said organizers try to encourage them to continue to fund-raise all year long. Recently Team Fighting Mad, for example, sold goodies at Music in the Park, in Audubon and the Knotty Ladies had a quilting day at the Exira Community Center as well. In Cass County, a long line of tractors took off on their annual tractor ride for Relay, getting a chance to ride their favorite tractors, this year in honor of Gail Lange, and some of his family rode along as well.
Those coming in who are not already in a team should make sure to sign in — and also those survivors who have participated in previous relays. Mages said that COVID brought with it whole new challenges and survivors should make sure they are on the list, with the correct name and address, because lists have been purged.
She’s worked with both survivors and those whose lives have been touched by cancer, and while things were different through COVID, she hopes she will have time to spend more time with survivors this year.