You're Doing Great!

A message in chalk says, Keep Trying, You're Doing Great. Atlantic elementary students wrote mental health messages on the sidewalks, thanks to a chalk donation by Cappel's Ace Hardware

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors declared May Mental Health Month, and throughout the month of May, businesses and organizations shared mental health resources and promoted mental wellbeing across Cass County. For example, yard signs with messages such as “Mental Health is Health” and “It’s OK to Not Be OK” were displayed outside the courthouse and at parks, and libraries and other businesses across Cass County shared brochures on mental health resources.

