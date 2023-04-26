Cass Health awarded grant for new apprenticeship program for nursing careers

ATLANTIC – Iowa Workforce Development announced that Cass Health received $849,240 in grant funding through Iowa’s Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program. With a goal of serving 70 apprentices, Cass Health has developed strategic workforce planning initiatives focusing on growing nursing careers including Certified Nursing Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Registered Nurses.

