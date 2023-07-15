The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on June 27 at the United Church of Christ (UCC) with 44 members and seven guests in attendance. President Lucy Newton welcomed those present at 12:05 p.m. The invocation was given by Pastor Heather Santi-Brown followed by a salad lunch buffet prepared by ladies from UCC. Beth Spieker introduced Ashley Williams and Kathy Denning from Cass Health who gave a presentation on Rehab Services and a Pediatric Therapy Room.
The meeting was called to order at 12:50 p.m. Bob Boots made a motion to suspend the reading of the Oct. 25, 2022 General Meeting Minutes and the Treasurer’s Report. The motion was seconded and passed.
The Scholarship Committee of Terrie Riggs, Bev Schelling and Becky Osborne presented certificates to Shay Burmeister, Dayna Dreager, Miles Mundorf, and Jada Jensen, who were Auxiliary Scholarship Recipients. Madison Botos, another scholarship recipient, was unable to attend.
Kolton Hewlett gave the administrative report, including that Cass Health requested Pediatric Therapy Room equipment, three Stryder Wheel Chair and one vein finder. Diann McLaren made a motion the Auxiliary purchase these items. The motion was seconded and passed.
Kolton Hewlett reported the Articles of Incorporation for non-profits needed the following amendment: “The Auxiliary is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, education and scientific purposes including for each purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations described under Section 501 (C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future tax code. Upon the dissolution of the organization, assets shall be distributed for one or more exempt purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or corresponding section of any future federal tax code or shall be distributed to the federal government or to a state or local government for a public purpose.” Leanne Pellett made the motion to approve the amendment. The motion was seconded and passed.
Beth Spieker led a discussion on what the Auxiliary could do for future fund-raisers. It was decided to do Good Neighbor bags, sell Rada knives and have a White Elephant Sale. A revision of the 2023 Committee Chairpersons was included in the agenda packet to show the Lab Courier Scheduling is now Lynn Crozier.
President Lucy Newton thanked the UCC Kitchen Staff for the delicious meal. Door prizes were awarded to Janice Rasmussen, Ardell McCunn and Darlene McConnell. Vice President Dawn Marnin gave the following dates to remember: Tuesday, Oct. 24 — General Meeting- noon at First United Methodist Church.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:30 p.m.