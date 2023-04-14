Community Luncheon for Pacific Islander Community held in March

Jack Soram, Deputy Chief of Mission for the Embassy of the Federated States of Micronesia, (pictured with Cass County Public Health Director Beth Olsen) spoke during a community luncheon last month.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – On Sunday, March 19. Cass County Public Health hosted a luncheon for Atlantic’s local Pacific Islander population. More than 125 members of this community attended.

