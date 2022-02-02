The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Jan. 18 at noon. We were served a delicious lunch by the Human Resources Department before our business meeting.
President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 12:55 p.m. with 20 members, Kolton Hewlett, Beth Spieker, Dawn Marnin and Janell Peterson present. Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the Nov. 16, 2021, Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report which will be placed on file for future audit.
There were no communications or bills.
Kolton Hewlett gave the Administrative Report. He said Denise Coder would be retiring on Feb. 4 and a retirement party for her would be held on Feb. 3. Dawn Marnin announced the Cass Health Foundation would be holding their annual Gala again this year on March 26, at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.
Marlys Berry reported 119 employees attended the Employee Appreciation Tea on Dec. 14 with four gift certificates from the Gift Shop being awarded. Lucy Newton stated the Bake Sale, Bazaar, and White Elephant sale went well.
Beth Spieker informed the Board we would continue wearing the blue vests we have with the old logo. Any new volunteer would get a vest with the new logo. There will also be an option to get sleeves. Anyone wanting sleeves should contact Beth.
Mary Strong reported a 10% discount would be given at the Gift Shop to volunteers wearing their badge during Volunteer Appreciation week April 17 thru 23. Volunteers still get discounts at the Pharmacy and Cafeteria. However, the Pharmacy window hours for sales and pickup is now Monday through Friday,
from 7 to 8 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Barb Wollenhaupt made a motion to approve the revision o f#10 ofthe Standing Rules. The motion was seconded and passed. This will be taken to the Annual Meeting for final approval.
The Auxiliary Scholarship application was reviewed with minor changes being made. Beth Spieker reported SHIP is under the Hospital umbrella and volunteers are needed from October through December. If anyone who has worked with Insurance and would be interested, contact Beth. There is training required for this position. Beth also discussed the possibility of Auxiliary Members making delivers from Sweet Joy to employees in the Hospital.
Committee Reports were given.
Janell Peterson gave an update on the Gift Shop.
Vice-President Lucy Newton gave the following Dates to Remember:
**Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Annual Meeting, noon, St Paul's Lutheran Church
**Tuesday, Feb. 15 - Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Senior Life Solutions Building
Mary Strong thanked the Human Resources Department for serving us lunch before the meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:20 p.m.